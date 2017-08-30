Vancouver Considers Decriminalizing Homeless Camping . News | OPB

Homelessness isn’t just a big city problem. Over the past few years, smaller communities across the Pacific Northwest have struggled with how to respond to their own growing homeless populations.

Some have cracked down – Eugene, for example, banned many dogs downtown. And Gresham has made it harder to park an RV on city streets.

In Vancouver, Washington, city councilors are debating a different approach: They’re talking about possibly making public camping easier.

At a Monday workshop session, the Vancouver City Council discussed the possibility of decriminalizing its homeless camping ordinance. The law, passed by the council in September 2015, makes it legal to camp in most public places between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. After that, people sleeping on the streets are supposed to pack up their belongings and leave, or be subject to a citation or misdemeanor charge.