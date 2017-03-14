The problem in American parenting is the 1960s. Among other things that defined that very interesting decade was the replacement of rationality by emotionality. It was during the 1960s that the media, various self-appointed spiritual gurus and the mental health professional community urged people to “get in touch with their feelings.” And it was during the 1960s that parents were told by mental health professionals that children had a right to express their feelings freely.
Rosemond: The problem with American parenting today is the 1960s | Momaha.com | omaha.com
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:40 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment