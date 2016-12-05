Newsvine

The 'Technosphere' Is Getting Heavier as World Becomes More Urbanized, Geologists Say : News : Nature World News

The "Technosphere," though not yet a widely acknowledge word, is a term to represent all the human-made machinery, devices, and marvels in the world. For many scientists, the continuous increase in the development of technology, modernization, and urbanization has made the technosphere at a worrying weight.

