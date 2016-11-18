Newsvine

On its way out, Obama administration moves to slam the door shut on Arctic drilling - The Washington Post

Seeded by danielgreenhpo84
Seeded on Fri Nov 18, 2016 4:28 PM
The Obama administration on Friday banned offshore drilling in the Arctic, setting a likely collision course with President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to “unleash” new energy production in the United States by rolling back restrictions on oil and gas companies.

