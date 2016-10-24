The Importance of Positive Discipline for Toddlers - Parental Journey

Terms like bad children shouldn’t exist; it is only the bad behavior. A child will always catch the habits that you inculcate into them. Therefore, it is important to develop positive discipline for toddlers as soon as they start comprehending issues for themselves. As a parent, you need to realize that bad behavior is not an inherent trait, but a learned one. The best gift you can give to your child at a very young age is good manners that will help them relate well with other people even in old age.