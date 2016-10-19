Newsvine

danielgreenhpo84

danielgreenhpo84 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 17 Comments: 0 Since: Oct 2016

Teaching Your Child Emotional Agility - The New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by danielgreenhpo84 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Oct 19, 2016 4:00 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Research shows that when teachers help preschoolers learn to manage their feelings in the classroom, those children become better problem solvers when faced with an emotional situation, and are better able to engage in learning tasks. In teenagers, “emotional intelligence,” or the ability to recognize and manage emotions, is associated with an increased ability to cope with stressful situations and greater self-esteem. Some research suggests that a lack of emotional intelligence can be used to predict symptoms of depression and anxiety.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor