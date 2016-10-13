Newsvine

Environmental Injustice: How the BP Disaster Impacted Poor Communities in the Gulf Coast | Alternet

SOURCE FAVICONAlterNet.org
Thu Oct 13, 2016 5:00 PM
Minority and poor communities are commonplace in the Gulf Coast region. There is evidence that a relatively high percentage of the [BP disaster] cleanup workers came from these vulnerable populations. The disproportionate impact of the disaster on the poor and minorities raises important issues at the core of what is known as environmental justice. Gulf communities are all too familiar with these issues.

